Maui postpones disposable plastic foodware ban due to supply shortages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said he is postponing the county’s ban on disposable plastic foodware by three months due to supply shortages.

Victorino said supply chain disruptions have delayed shipping of compostable alternatives for businesses to implement the new ordinance.

The order was supposed to go into effect on Jan. 1, but has been pushed back to March.

The mayor said the extension will allow businesses more time to comply with the new law without being penalized.

The new ordinance bans the sale, use or provision of plastic disposable food service containers and utensils such as plates, trays, bowls, cups and hinged containers. Other banned items include forks, knives, spoons and straws. Polystyrene foam coolers are also prohibited.

