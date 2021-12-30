Tributes
LIVE: Honolulu’s mayor to discuss COVID surge, preparations for New Year’s Eve

On Wednesday, the seven-day average for new cases in Hawaii was 1,485 ― up 551% from two weeks...
On Wednesday, the seven-day average for new cases in Hawaii was 1,485 ― up 551% from two weeks ago.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss the latest on an alarming surge in new COVID cases.

WATCH LIVE:

Blangiardi has stressed “personal responsibility” in recent days, but has also said that a rise in hospitalizations could trigger new restrictions.

At the same time, a growing number of medical experts ― including the Healthcare Association of Hawaii ― have said it’s time to reinstate some restrictions on gatherings and other high-risk activities.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green has also supported bringing back new rules on gathering sizes.

“I think that pretty soon we’re going to reach a threshold where the mayors will very likely need to all go to some kind of decision about large gatherings,” Green told Hawaii News Now on Wednesday.

Green said there are now 132 people hospitalized with COVID in Hawaii. At least 60 are fully vaccinated.

On Dec. 13, by comparison, there were 34 people hospitalized with COVID statewide.

“People really need to get a booster shot because almost all of the people who are very sick are unboosted,” Green said. “In order to prevent severe disease ... you need to have that booster.”

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the seven-day average for new cases in Hawaii was 1,485 ― up 551% from two weeks ago. On average, 13% of those getting COVID tests are coming back positive.

On Oahu, the test positivity rate is 15%. The seven-day average for new cases is 1,268.

This story will be updated.

