Hawaii’s COVID case count soars to record high of 3,484 new infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported a record high number of new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with 3,484 cases added.

It’s the first time the state has seen more than 3,000 new infections in a single day.

The second-highest number of confirmed cases was on Dec. 26, when the state reported 2,205 new infections.

The latest number of cases brings the statewide total to 109,642. Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 18,826 cases detected.

Meanwhile, there were no additional deaths reported. The state’s death toll stands at 1,085.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

2,680 were on Oahu

334 on Maui

242 on Hawaii Island

147 on Kauai

21 on Molokai

1 on Lanai

There were also 59 people diagnosed out of state.

Despite the skyrocketing cases, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Wednesday he has no plans to impose new restrictions but instead asked people to take precautions and get boosted. However, a growing number of medical experts are pushing for more restrictions on large gatherings, bars and nightclubs.

Hawaii County did change its indoor gathering limit to just 10 people from 25, and Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino said he is also looking at additional restrictions.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.6% have received at least one dose. Some 24.7% of the population has received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

