Forecast: Rainy humid conditions heading in tonight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward areas into Thursday along with more high clouds. Rainy and humid conditions, with the possibility of a rumble or two of thunder, will develop Thursday night into Friday as winds shift out of the southeast. This should give Kauai and Oahu a pretty good soaking. The eastern part of the state will be a little farther removed from the action, but will still have sufficient moisture for showers that could be locally heavy. Late Friday through the weekend, deep southerly winds will clear out the high clouds and carry scattered showers over portions of the state. Light and variable winds and periods of instability are expected early next week.

The current easterly trade wind swell is expected to remain elevated through Thursday and then begin to trend down as the winds become southeasterly and weaken. The next small northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday night. A slightly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Saturday, but is expected to result in surf below advisory levels.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.