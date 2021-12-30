Forecast: Rainy, humid conditions heading in for New Year’s Eve

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward areas into Thursday along with more high clouds.

Rainy and humid conditions, with the possibility of a rumble or two of thunder, will develop Thursday night into Friday as winds shift out of the southeast. This should give Kauai and Oahu a pretty good soaking.

The eastern part of the state will be a little farther removed from the action, but will still have sufficient moisture for showers that could be locally heavy.

Late Friday through the weekend, deep southerly winds will clear out the high clouds and carry scattered showers over portions of the state.

Light and variable winds and periods of instability are expected early next week.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the east facing shores.

East shore surf could become elevated again as trade winds strengthen upwind of the islands Sunday and early next week.

Due to a blocking pattern over the Pacific, only very small pulses of northwest swell are expected through the week.

