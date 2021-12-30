Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Rainy, humid conditions heading in for New Year’s Eve

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:38 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward areas into Thursday along with more high clouds.

Rainy and humid conditions, with the possibility of a rumble or two of thunder, will develop Thursday night into Friday as winds shift out of the southeast. This should give Kauai and Oahu a pretty good soaking.

The eastern part of the state will be a little farther removed from the action, but will still have sufficient moisture for showers that could be locally heavy.

Late Friday through the weekend, deep southerly winds will clear out the high clouds and carry scattered showers over portions of the state.

Light and variable winds and periods of instability are expected early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the east facing shores.

East shore surf could become elevated again as trade winds strengthen upwind of the islands Sunday and early next week.

Due to a blocking pattern over the Pacific, only very small pulses of northwest swell are expected through the week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in new COVID cases that's being driven by the Omicron mutation.
Mayor says no new COVID restrictions planned but ‘we will drop the hammer’ if needed
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues with 1,561 new cases, 3 more deaths
COVID testing line
As Omicron variant surges, counties under pressure to restrict gatherings
A social media influencer’s post of rocks being thrown into a sacred body of water atop Mauna...
Influencer’s social media post prompts calls to respect Hawaiian culture
Tanioka's will be closed until Jan. 19.
Why has Tanioka’s stopped taking New Year’s orders? It’s a sign of the times

Latest News

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
The disappearance of 6-year-old Isabella "Ariel" Kalua and the subsequent arrest of her...
From another COVID surge to a little girl’s heartbreaking loss, these were HNN’s top stories in 2021
Hawaii is seeing a surge in new COVID cases that's being driven by the Omicron mutation.
Mayor says no new COVID restrictions planned but ‘we will drop the hammer’ if needed
Honolulu mayor says no plans for restrictions, but some health experts predict 'extreme spike'
Honolulu mayor says no plans for restrictions, but some health experts predict 'extreme spike'