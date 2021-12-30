DOE: Students will return to in-person instruction as planned next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public school students will return to class Tuesday.

That’s the message from the state Education Department, which said there are no plans to delay a resume in-person instruction after the winter break despite a surge in new COVID cases.

“We have consistent safety measures in place that have proven effective at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” said interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi.

“Core safety protocols such as getting vaccinated and boosted, masking, social distancing and hand-washing have helped keep our positivity rates lower than the broader community.”

