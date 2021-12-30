Tributes
DOE: Students will return to in-person instruction as planned next week

Public school students will return to class Tuesday.
Public school students will return to class Tuesday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public school students will return to class Tuesday.

That’s the message from the state Education Department, which said there are no plans to delay a resume in-person instruction after the winter break despite a surge in new COVID cases.

“We have consistent safety measures in place that have proven effective at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” said interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi.

“Core safety protocols such as getting vaccinated and boosted, masking, social distancing and hand-washing have helped keep our positivity rates lower than the broader community.”

This story will be updated.

As cases soar, COVID staffing shortages force some Oahu ambulance stations to temporarily close

