Despite concerns over gatherings, New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Waikiki set to go on

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The big New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Waikiki is back this year after the pandemic forced organizers to cancel in 2020.

There is concern from those who feel the recent spike in COVID case counts is enough to call off the show give the amount of people who usually gather at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Others feel that because much of those crowds gather outdoors, the show won’t be as risky and should go on.

State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char expressed concern over gatherings in general ahead of the holiday.

“We’re very concerned about New Year’s, we hope that people will behave accordingly to minimize the risk and I think it’s kind of fatalistic to say it’s just going to go crazy and there’s nothing we can do about it. We absolutely can influence this by our behaviors,” Char said.

Prior to those statements made in a Wednesday DOH press briefing, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi made his own comments regarding his decision not to bring back tighter restrictions on businesses or individuals despite the high number of cases.

“All of us, as individuals can help deal with this situation,” Blangiardi said. “I really find it fascinating that people would rather be told what not to do versus what we are telling them to do. What we’re telling people to do is get a booster, get a booster.”

Still, the show is set to go on. The Waikiki Improvement Association is working with Fireworks by Grucci-Hawaii to put together the 15th annual display.

You can watch starting five minutes before — there will be the first announcement “salute” from the fireworks barge offshore to signal the countdown.

If you choose to err on the side of caution and avoid the large crowds that are expected on the beach, Hawaii Public Radio will air a live special with a countdown to the stroke of midnight. It will also include local and pop music synched with a fireworks show.

