Children playing with lighter started Hilo apartment fire, officials say

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that broke out at an apartment in Hilo on Wednesday morning was started by children playing with a lighter, Hawaii Island fire officials said.

Firefighters were first called to the scene on Kilauea Avenue around 10 a.m.

Officials said the two-story building was almost fully involved by the time crews arrived.

Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The fire was extinguished around 1:30 p.m.

