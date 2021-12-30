Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Children playing with lighter started Hilo apartment fire, officials say

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:43 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that broke out at an apartment in Hilo on Wednesday morning was started by children playing with a lighter, Hawaii Island fire officials said.

Firefighters were first called to the scene on Kilauea Avenue around 10 a.m.

Officials said the two-story building was almost fully involved by the time crews arrived.

Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The fire was extinguished around 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in new COVID cases that's being driven by the Omicron mutation.
Mayor says no new COVID restrictions planned but ‘we will drop the hammer’ if needed
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues with 1,561 new cases, 3 more deaths
COVID testing line
As Omicron variant surges, counties under pressure to restrict gatherings
Tanioka's will be closed until Jan. 19.
Why has Tanioka’s stopped taking New Year’s orders? It’s a sign of the times
A social media influencer’s post of rocks being thrown into a sacred body of water atop Mauna...
Influencer’s social media post prompts calls to respect Hawaiian culture

Latest News

File photo of fireworks
Despite concerns over gatherings, New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Waikiki set to go on
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Dec. 30, 2021)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Despite concerns over gatherings, New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Waikiki set to go on
Thursday forecast
Forecast: Rainy, humid conditions heading in for New Year’s Eve