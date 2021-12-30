Children playing with lighter started Hilo apartment fire, officials say
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:43 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that broke out at an apartment in Hilo on Wednesday morning was started by children playing with a lighter, Hawaii Island fire officials said.
Firefighters were first called to the scene on Kilauea Avenue around 10 a.m.
Officials said the two-story building was almost fully involved by the time crews arrived.
Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.
The fire was extinguished around 1:30 p.m.
