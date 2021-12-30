Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Biden seeks to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. As the delta variant fuels an increase of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., some of President Joe Biden's critics blame the surge on his border policies, which allow some migrants to enter the country to apply for asylum. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)(Eugene Garcia | AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:27 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to review its case to end a Trump-era immigration program.

The “Remain in Mexico” program forces migrants to stay at the border until their U.S. immigration court date.

Thousands of people end up living in dangerous conditions like makeshift camps along the border.

The Department of Homeland Security attempted to end the program, but in August, a federal judge in Texas ordered it to remain active.

Earlier this month, three Republican-appointed judges for the U.S. 5th Circuit Court rejected the White House’s appeal.

The government is asking the Supreme Court to review the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in new COVID cases that's being driven by the Omicron mutation.
Mayor says no new COVID restrictions planned but ‘we will drop the hammer’ if needed
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues with 1,561 new cases, 3 more deaths
COVID testing line
As Omicron variant surges, counties under pressure to restrict gatherings
A social media influencer’s post of rocks being thrown into a sacred body of water atop Mauna...
Influencer’s social media post prompts calls to respect Hawaiian culture
Tanioka's will be closed until Jan. 19.
Why has Tanioka’s stopped taking New Year’s orders? It’s a sign of the times

Latest News

File photo of fireworks
Despite concerns over gatherings, New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Waikiki set to go on
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store Feb. 9, 2019 in...
Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles over defects in camera systems, trunks
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Dec. 30, 2021)
Cecilia Williams began working on the new legislation after three of her family members were...
Drunken drivers would pay child support if parent is killed in crash under proposed Missouri law