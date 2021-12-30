Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have gotten a booster shot, state data shows

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:16 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials continue to urge residents to get booster shots, saying the third dose of the vaccine is very likely to prevent severe disease from the Omicrom mutation.

Omicron is now the dominant variant in Hawaii and is driving a surge in new infections.

The latest state Health Department figures show that 24.7% of Hawaii’s population has gotten the booster shot. On Oahu, 26% of all residents have gotten the third or booster dose.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, about a third of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster. Vermont has the highest adoption rate, at just over 48% of fully vaccinated residents.

On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green stressed the need for boosters, saying in a tweet that none of the people currently in Hawaii ICUs with COVID have gotten the third shot.

Statewide, there were 139 people hospitalized with COVID in the islands. That’s up from 77 a week ago.

To find a location to get a booster shot, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in new COVID cases that's being driven by the Omicron mutation.
Mayor says no new COVID restrictions planned but ‘we will drop the hammer’ if needed
Tanioka's will be closed until Jan. 19.
Why has Tanioka’s stopped taking New Year’s orders? It’s a sign of the times
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues with 1,561 new cases, 3 more deaths
COVID testing line
As Omicron variant surges, counties under pressure to restrict gatherings
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii heads into New Year’s festivities with record case counts; 3,484 new infections reported

Latest News

COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii heads into New Year’s festivities with record case counts; 3,484 new infections reported
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (Dec. 30, 2021)
Watch ‘This is Now’: China lockdown hitting world’s biggest chipmakers
File photo of fireworks
Despite concerns about gatherings, New Year’s fireworks show in Waikiki still on