About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have gotten a booster shot, state data shows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials continue to urge residents to get booster shots, saying the third dose of the vaccine is very likely to prevent severe disease from the Omicrom mutation.

Omicron is now the dominant variant in Hawaii and is driving a surge in new infections.

The latest state Health Department figures show that 24.7% of Hawaii’s population has gotten the booster shot. On Oahu, 26% of all residents have gotten the third or booster dose.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, about a third of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster. Vermont has the highest adoption rate, at just over 48% of fully vaccinated residents.

On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green stressed the need for boosters, saying in a tweet that none of the people currently in Hawaii ICUs with COVID have gotten the third shot.

Statewide, there were 139 people hospitalized with COVID in the islands. That’s up from 77 a week ago.

To find a location to get a booster shot, click here.

