Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

With cases at record highs, DOH urges mayors to impose New Year’s restrictions

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:26 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is urging county mayors to impose more controls on New Year’s Eve gatherings.

They fear revelers will add fuel to the already out of control surge of COVID infections.

The DOH is recommending that counties limit indoor gatherings and are also urging residents to practice social distancing and use masks.

There are a record 14,000 active COVID cases statewide.

“We are advocating some kind of restrictions for New Year’s Eve that can help reduce transmissions and therefore reduce hospitalizations and perhaps death,” said DOH spokesman Brooks Baehr.

“We’ve heard a lot about personal responsibility but that alone we don’t think is adequate.”

Until recently, the state would impose such rules.

But the governor has given that power to the counties. And so far, only the Big Island has reduced gathering sizes.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of COVID cases linked with the Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival at Bishop Museum on Dec. 17 and 18.

The DOH has not specified how many cases are linked to this cluster but is encouraging anyone who attended the festival to get tested.

And the surge is also prompting cancelations.

Hawaii Theater is rescheduling three shows from now through next month because of COVID.

Tom Segura’s tour on New Year’s Eve, Ron Artis on New Year’s Day and Na Maka o Pu’uwai Aloha on Jan. 21 to 23 are all postponed. All tickets will be honored for the new dates.

“The Green” is also postponing its concerts at Blue Note Hawaii after band members contracted COVID.

The event, which was scheduled for Wednesday through Jan. 2, will now be held in March.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed...
Some Hawaii experts call for new restrictions as COVID cases soar
The number of COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii has tripled over the past two weeks ― at a time...
COVID hospitalizations triple as facilities grapple with staffing shortages
Amid a surge in COVID cases locally and nationally, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are most...
It’s time to reinstate some COVID restrictions, health care group argues
File photo of COVID testing
Surge in COVID cases continues with 1,384 new infections reported
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

A social media influencer’s post of rocks being thrown into a sacred body of water atop Mauna...
Influencer’s social media post prompts calls to respect Hawaiian culture
Listen to radio from around the world with 'Radio Garden.'
What the Tech: This app lets you listen to the radio stations broadcasting around the globe
As of now, the University of Hawaii is slated to resume full in-person instruction by Spring...
UH moves most classes online for start of spring semester
Watch ‘This is Now’: China tightens lockdown COVID cases mount