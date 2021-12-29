Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show

FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club's dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.

The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn’t given.

“The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount,” the group said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.”

The dog show attracts competitors from around the U.S. and is normally held in February at Madison Square Garden. Last year it was moved to June and held at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown, north of New York City. Spectators weren’t allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show, beating out a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A social media influencer’s post of rocks being thrown into a sacred body of water atop Mauna...
Influencer’s social media post prompts calls to respect Hawaiian culture
Hawaii County is reducing the indoor gathering limit to 10 people in a bid to slow the spread...
Amid rising number of cases, Hawaii County reduces indoor gathering limit to 10
Amid a surge in COVID cases locally and nationally, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are most...
It’s time to reinstate some COVID restrictions, health care group argues
As cases soar, COVID staffing shortages force some Oahu ambulance stations to temporarily close
COVID testing line
As Omicron variant surges, counties under pressure to restrict gatherings

Latest News

Buying fresh ahi for New Year’s? Here’s how much you can expect to pay
Buying fresh ahi for New Year’s? Here’s how much you can expect to pay
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Jury says it has reached verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Dr. and Mrs. Cecil Prescott are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.
Alabama couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
The Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organizations on Nov. 24, and has...
State Lab: Vast majority of COVID cases on Oahu are now Omicron