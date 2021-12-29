Three defensive stars leave UH football, raising more concerns going into off season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another big hit to the Rainbow Warriors roster with defensive starters Jonah Laulu, Justus Tavai and Darius Muasau entering the transfer portal.

A mass exodus that has never been seen in recent UH history and anywhere in all of college football.

“You go through 130 FBS teams and nobody has lost this much talent, this much potential in any program.” Spectrum color commentator Rich Miano told Hawaii News Now.

The three defenders now join a growing list of departing players just in the last 3 weeks, including offensive starters Chevan Cordeiro, Dae Dae Hunter and Nick Mardner, it’s a trend that is essentially gutting the ‘Bows depth chart.

“These are three big time college football players that Hawaii was lucky to have them.” Miano said. “Legitimately all three of these guys are Power Five conference type of players and they’re all no longer with the Rainbow Warriors and this really hurts.”

Former UH linebacker Darryl McBride Jr. was on the squad that transitioned from head coach Greg McMacken to Norm Chow and says that while there are similarities with this team to his, the amount of players leaving is alarming.

“It was different and it was tough and a lot of the players didn’t like the way things were being done, but not to the extent that players are literally leaving.” McBride Jr. told Hawaii News Now. “Now I get the transfer portal is totally different now than it was back then, but I think when quality starters are leaving the program, we have back up players leaving the program, that says a lot and you know a lot of the players could’ve left when Norm Chow came and they chose not to, they chose to stay and represent.”

The turmoil only continued after UH had to pull out of the Hawaii Bowl — a game that they sneaked into after the NCAA added an additional bowl — due to approximately 30 players out with COVID, leaving them unsafe to play.

Late this afternoon, Athletics Director David Matlin and head coach Todd Graham addressed the recent departures in separate statements saying, “The amount of transfers is disappointing, however not unusual compared to many other schools around the country... "

Graham added, “Moving forward we are continuing to listen, learn, and improve daily. We want our fans to know that we are working tirelessly to build a championship team that they can be proud of.”

Statement from head coach Todd Graham.

Miano also added that while there is a lot of variables at play, he says that Todd Graham has to be the glue that holds this team together going into 2022.

