State Lab: Vast majority of COVID cases on Oahu are now Omicron

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Omicron now represents the dominant COVID specimen in Hawaii, the state Health Department confirmed Wednesday in its latest variant report.

The highly transmissible mutation accounts for at least 66% of cases statewide, Hawaii State Lab results say. On Oahu, 78% of cases are believed to be Omicron.

The results are based on testing through Dec. 18.

The Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization on Nov. 24, and has quickly spread around the globe.

The US reported its first case Dec. 1, the same day Hawaii detected its first case.

Omicron contains mutations that make it much more contagious than other variants.

The state variant report comes as Hawaii and the nation continue to experience a worrisome surge in new cases, right as people gather for the holidays.

Some have called for new restrictions in Hawaii to rein in case counts while others have pushed back, saying hospitalizations have not yet risen to concerning levels.

