Influencer’s social media post prompts calls to respect Hawaiian culture

A social media influencer's post of rocks being thrown into a sacred body of water atop Mauna Kea has prompted calls to respect Hawaiian culture.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources shared screen shots of the now-deleted post, which went up last month.

“She came up here and decided it was a good idea to throw rocks into the lake. There are several obvious reasons this is upsetting, both to the ecological community that lives here and to the Native Hawaiian community,” said Jordan Lee-Loy, a DLNR specialist, in a news release.

“It can be seen as pretty disrespectful tossing large rocks into a place that Hawaiian culture reveres and holds in such high regard.”

Signs near the trailhead to the lake clearly identify Lake Waiau ― located at the 13,000-foot level ― as a Hawaiian sacred site. Swimming, use of watercraft, and rock piling are prohibited.

The woman who took the video has over 10,000 Instagram followers and told Hawaii News Now it was her friend tossing rocks into Lake Waiau.

Native Hawaiians believe the water is home to three revered deities.

The woman says she was unaware of the water’s cultural significance and took down the video after receiving angry messages.

