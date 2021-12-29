Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

As Omicron variant surges, counties under pressure to restrict gatherings

By Rick Daysog
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the surge of the Omicron variant, Hawaii County is reinstating some COVID rules ― and other leaders are under pressure to do the same.

Big Island officials are reducing the indoor gathering limit to 10 people from 25 and Maui’s Mayor Mike Victorino said he is also looking at additional restrictions.

On Oahu, meanwhile, the Healthcare Association of Hawaii is calling for new restrictions on large in-door gatherings like concerts.

With cases at record highs, DOH urges mayors to impose New Year’s restrictions

“We are concerned about large events, we are concerned about the night clubs and we are calling and will be calling for some restrictions in some of those very high risk areas,” said Hilton Raethel, association CEO and president.

Some venues like the Hawaii Theater are voluntarily postponing shows this month and next.

Meanwhile, Blue Note Hawaii announced Tuesday that the band The Green, which was supposed to play in December and January, had to postpone until March after band members contracted COVID.

But concert promoter Rick Bartalini said large events can be conducted safely. Bartalini is promoting Bill Maher’s 10th Anniversary New Year’s Show at the Blaisdell.

“For our New Year’s show, it’s vaccination or testing only,” he said.

“No water, no food, the masks cannot be taken off during any period of time or that ticket holder will be removed.”

Bartalini says shutting down large events will hurt the economy.

“You’re talking hundreds of people from the caterer to security to the folks who work at the venues ― the stage hands, the union ― again they have been out of work for a year and a half,” he said.

So far, Honolulu’s mayor agrees.

On Sunday, Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he’s planning no new restrictions because Hawaii’s healthcare system isn’t being overtaxed by the new variant.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed...
Some Hawaii experts call for new restrictions as COVID cases soar
The number of COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii has tripled over the past two weeks ― at a time...
COVID hospitalizations triple as facilities grapple with staffing shortages
Amid a surge in COVID cases locally and nationally, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are most...
It’s time to reinstate some COVID restrictions, health care group argues
File photo of COVID testing
Surge in COVID cases continues with 1,384 new infections reported
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

As cases soar, COVID staffing shortages force some Oahu ambulance stations to temporarily close
Listen to radio from around the world with 'Radio Garden.'
What the Tech: This app lets you listen to the radio stations broadcasting around the globe
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
BWS: If Red Hill fuel tanks aren’t emptied, key wells may be permanently shut down
More than 200 Oahu first responders were out Tuesday either because they’re infected with COVID...
Tuesday's 5 p.m. Newscast