Maui police: Teen driver was speeding before fatal crash in Lahaina

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday in a crash in Lahaina, Maui police said.

Police said around 2:25 a.m., the teen was speeding down Honoapiilani Highway and lost control of his car. The car then struck a guard rail and landed in a ravine near Leialii Parkway before catching fire.

He was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. Authorities are still investigating whether drugs were involved.

This is Maui County’s 16th fatality this year compared to 10 in 2020.

