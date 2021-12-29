Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19

Hugh Jackman announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been experiencing mild...
Hugh Jackman announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been experiencing mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:28 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Hugh Jackman says he is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jackman announced his diagnosis Tuesday in a video on Instagram. In the video, he mentioned mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose.

He said it was like having a cold, which doctors say is nearly always the case for vaccinated people who are symptomatic.

“I’m fine, and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP,” said Jackman in the video.

The two-time Tony Award winner is currently starring in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” which is in previews and expected to officially open in February.

Jackman says he will be back on stage as soon as he is cleared to be.

Following Jackman’s diagnosis, the production canceled performances through Jan. 1, WNYW reports. His co-star, Broadway veteran Sutton Foster, revealed her own COVID-19 diagnosis Friday.

Some Broadway shows have closed for several days, and some have folded completely because of virus cases this winter, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed...
Some Hawaii experts call for new restrictions as COVID cases soar
The number of COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii has tripled over the past two weeks ― at a time...
COVID hospitalizations triple as facilities grapple with staffing shortages
Amid a surge in COVID cases locally and nationally, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are most...
It’s time to reinstate some COVID restrictions, health care group argues
File photo of COVID testing
Surge in COVID cases continues with 1,384 new infections reported
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

With the surge of the Omicron variant, Hawaii County is reinstating some COVID rules and other...
As Omicron variant surges, business brace for new restrictions
The Board of Water Supply warned Tuesday that if the Navy doesn’t empty its Red Hill...
BWS: If Red Hill fuel tanks aren’t emptied, key wells may be permanently shut down
Local leaders are now working to stop it from spreading among the youth.
Drug experts on Maui see rise in fentanyl abuse among residents
Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to...
Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police ‘died in my arms’