Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Holmes jury resumes deliberations after closed-door meeting

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The lawyers for the opposing sides in the trial of former Theranos CEO are expected to wrap up their closing arguments Friday, paving the way for a jury to begin their deliberations over criminal charges accusing her of turning her blood-testing startup into a massive scam.(Nic Coury | AP Photo/Nic Coury)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:06 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will resume their lengthy deliberations amid some intrigue raised by a closed-door meeting among her attorneys, federal prosecutors and the judge presiding the case.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila held the “in camera” hearing Tuesday morning with two of Holmes’ lawyers, Kevin Downey and Lance Wade, along with a two of the prosecutors, Jeffrey Schenk and Robert Leach, according to a court filing late Tuesday night. Holmes was not present at the 23-minute hearing.

The hearing transcript has been sealed, leaving the topics that were discussed a mystery. But it it’s not unusual for plea agreement discussions to take place while a jury deliberates over charges, especially the longer it takes to reach a verdict.

Holmes, 37, is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors. If she is convicted, Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison.

The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence in a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

Last week, the jury sent out two notes to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila -- one making a swiftly rejected request to take their instructions home with them for further study and another that that allowed them a replay of a 2013 recording of Holmes discussing Theranos’ dealings with prospective investors.

The jurors haven’t provided any clues as to how far long they are in their deliberations during their first two days of ongoing discussions this week.

The case has attracted worldwide attention. At its core is the rise and fall of Holmes, who started Theranos as a 19-year-old college dropout and then went on to break through Silicon Valley’s male-dominated culture with her bold claims and fundraising savvy. She become a billionaire on paper before it all evaporated amid allegations she was more of a charlatan than an entrepreneur.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid a surge in COVID cases locally and nationally, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are most...
It’s time to reinstate some COVID restrictions, health care group argues
Hawaii County is reducing the indoor gathering limit to 10 people in a bid to slow the spread...
Amid rising number of cases, Hawaii County reduces indoor gathering limit to 10
A social media influencer’s post of rocks being thrown into a sacred body of water atop Mauna...
Influencer’s social media post prompts calls to respect Hawaiian culture
File photo of COVID-19 testing.
Hawaii sees 824 new COVID-19 cases, no additional fatalities
The number of COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii has tripled over the past two weeks ― at a time...
COVID hospitalizations triple as facilities grapple with staffing shortages

Latest News

JJ Smith is now a nursing technician at Lexington Medical Center. But just one year ago, he was...
COVID-19 patient becomes EMT to lend support through personal experience
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work New Year’s if no verdict
As part President Biden’s clean energy agenda, the administration is accelerating a plan to...
‘The money should start flowing by summertime’: Energy Secretary says EV charging network plan is cruising along
EV
Energy Secretary says EV charging network plan is cruising along