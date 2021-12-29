Hawaii’s COVID surge continues with 1,561 new cases, 3 more deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 1,561 new COVID-19 infections and three additional deaths on Wednesday.

The latest number of cases brings the statewide total to 106,158. Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 15,781 cases detected.

The new fatalities bring the state’s death toll from the virus to 1,085.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

1,322 were on Oahu

134 on Maui

26 on Hawaii Island

58 on Kauai

12 on Molokai

2 on Lanai

There were also seven people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.6% have received at least one dose.

