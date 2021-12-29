Tributes
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues with 1,561 new cases, 3 more deaths

File photo of COVID testing
File photo of COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 1,561 new COVID-19 infections and three additional deaths on Wednesday.

The latest number of cases brings the statewide total to 106,158. Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 15,781 cases detected.

The new fatalities bring the state’s death toll from the virus to 1,085.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

  • 1,322 were on Oahu
  • 134 on Maui
  • 26 on Hawaii Island
  • 58 on Kauai
  • 12 on Molokai
  • 2 on Lanai

There were also seven people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

