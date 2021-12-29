Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Blustery conditions persist, more rain due just before the weekend

Forecast: Blustery conditions persist, more rain due before the weekend
Forecast: Blustery conditions persist, more rain due before the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will likely continue through late Wednesday, with trade showers focused mainly over windward and mauka areas. The trades will remain strong enough to carry a few brief showers over to leeward sections of some of the smaller islands. In addition, expect the high clouds to persist during the next several days. Looking ahead, expect an unsettled and wet weather pattern to develop from late Thursday into the New Year’s Holiday Weekend. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially on Friday. The wet and unsettled weather will likely persist over much of the state from Saturday into Sunday.

An east-northeast swell, combined with the breezy trades, will sustain rough and choppy surf along east facing shores. Surf heights, however, are expected to remain just below the advisory threshold.The current west-northwest swell is dropping. Another moderate northwest swell will arrive Wednesday night, being reinforced again Thursday night, and then once more over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid a surge in COVID cases locally and nationally, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are most...
It’s time to reinstate some COVID restrictions, health care group argues
Hawaii County is reducing the indoor gathering limit to 10 people in a bid to slow the spread...
Amid rising number of cases, Hawaii County reduces indoor gathering limit to 10
A social media influencer’s post of rocks being thrown into a sacred body of water atop Mauna...
Influencer’s social media post prompts calls to respect Hawaiian culture
File photo of COVID-19 testing.
Hawaii sees 824 new COVID-19 cases, no additional fatalities
The number of COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii has tripled over the past two weeks ― at a time...
COVID hospitalizations triple as facilities grapple with staffing shortages

Latest News

Showers are expected to increase Thursday, with rain in the forecast for New Year's Eve.
Chance for rainy weather for New Year’s weekend
Showers are expected to increase Thursday, with rain in the forecast for New Year's Eve.
Wet weather possible to ring in the new year
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty showers persist, more showers due before the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds persist, more rain due before the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds persist, more rain due before the weekend