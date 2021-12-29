Forecast: Blustery conditions persist, lighter winds due just before the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will likely continue through late Wednesday, with trade showers focused mainly over windward and mauka areas.

The trades will remain strong enough to carry a few brief showers over to leeward sections of some of the smaller islands. In addition, expect the high clouds to persist during the next several days.

Looking ahead, expect an unsettled and wet weather pattern to develop from late Thursday into the New Year’s holiday weekend. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially on Friday.

The wet and unsettled weather will likely persist over much of the state from Saturday into Sunday.

An east-northeast swell, combined with the breezy trades, will sustain rough and choppy surf along east-facing shores. Surf heights, however, are expected to remain just below the advisory threshold.

The current west-northwest swell is dropping.

Another moderate northwest swell will arrive Wednesday night, being reinforced again Thursday night, and then once more over the weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.