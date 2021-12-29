Tributes
Drug experts on Maui see rise in fentanyl abuse among residents

Local leaders are now working to stop it from spreading among the youth.
Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and up to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and up to 100 times more potent than morphine.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:17 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drug experts say fentanyl abuse is becoming more common on Maui.

“There’s a lot more of it recently,” said Dr. Jeffrey Chester, co-owner and medical director of Akamai Recovery Maui.

Dr. Chester said the sudden surge on the Valley Isle is simply supply and demand.

“Because availability, there’s a lot of it around. And expense. It’s not as expensive as trying to find opioids through going to doctors,” Dr. Chester said.

Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and up to 100 times more potent than morphine. Dr. Chester said because of that, more people are overdosing and dying from it.

The synthetic opioid can be prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain. However, it can be deadly if it’s misused.

“The amount that can kill you is about the size of a granule or two of salt,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.

MPD Chief Pelletier said he promises to go after any illegal manufacturers or distributors.

“We’re going to be relentless in our pursuit of justice because we have to speak for the victims,” he said.

Maui Coalition for Drug-Free Youth Coordinator Ashlee Klemperer said drug abuse among high schoolers on Maui is higher than state and national averages. Therefore, Klemperer said they are carefully monitoring the increasing trend in fentanyl in the community.

“Adult consumption trends absolutely impact youth substance use trends, and so by seeing a rise, an increase in our adults, that is definitely a concern,” Klemperer said.

Drug experts say awareness, talking about the issues, and stopping the stigma surrounding drug addiction are the first steps is solving the problem.

For a list of resources, click here.

