Chance for rainy weather for New Year’s weekend

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will blow through Thursday, with showery low clouds for windward and mauka areas. High clouds will also continue to blanket island skies over the next several days. Unsettled and wet weather will be possible starting Thursday night through New Year’s Day, with the possibility of moderate of locally heavy rainfall, especially on New Year’s Eve. The chance for wet weather could continue Sunday into Monday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a moderate west-northwest swell is on the way down, with another moderate northwest swell possible Wednesday night, with another reinforcement Thursday night and again over the weekend. A east-northeast swell and the breezy trades will keep rough and choppy surf along east-facing shores, but wave heights will likely remain below advisory levels. For mariners, a small craft advisory continues through 6 p.m. Wednesday for most coastal waters.

