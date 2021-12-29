Buying fresh ahi for New Year’s? Here’s how much you can expect to pay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect to pay $20 to $30 a pound for fresh ahi this New Year’s.

That’s according to Michael Goto, of the United Fishing Agency.

“A good amount of fish is coming in this holiday season,” he said. “You know, the price varies, maybe $9 to $10 a pound for premium ahi. So consumers can expect to pay around 25 to $30 a pound.”

Early in the pandemic, some consumers benefited from low prices with supply way up and demand down because restaurants and hotels were shuttered.

But in mid-September of 2020, Hawaii News Now reported that about half of the state’s fishing boats were actually operating.

Meanwhile, around $3 million in federal CARES Act funding went to Hawaii’s fishing industry.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.