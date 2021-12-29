Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test

A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed...
A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed the first autonomous truck test route in Arizona.(Source: Courtesy TuSimple)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:11 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A semitruck guided by technology from the company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip, the company said Wednesday.

San Diego-based TuSimple says it’s the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle, or semi, on open public roads with no human intervention.

The nighttime trip earlier this month started at a railyard in Tucson, Arizona and ended at a distribution center in Phoenix with approval and supervision from the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement.

Founded in 2015, TuSimple says it has 70 autonomous trucks globally.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid a surge in COVID cases locally and nationally, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are most...
It’s time to reinstate some COVID restrictions, health care group argues
Hawaii County is reducing the indoor gathering limit to 10 people in a bid to slow the spread...
Amid rising number of cases, Hawaii County reduces indoor gathering limit to 10
A social media influencer’s post of rocks being thrown into a sacred body of water atop Mauna...
Influencer’s social media post prompts calls to respect Hawaiian culture
File photo of COVID-19 testing.
Hawaii sees 824 new COVID-19 cases, no additional fatalities
The number of COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii has tripled over the past two weeks ― at a time...
COVID hospitalizations triple as facilities grapple with staffing shortages

Latest News

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
Home Depot enhances their military discount
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche
Forecast: Blustery conditions persist, more rain due before the weekend
Forecast: Blustery conditions persist, more rain due just before the weekend
A man dealing with a rare cancer has gotten a 3D-printed partial pelvis to help save his leg.
Cancer patient gets 3D-printed pelvis, new lease on life