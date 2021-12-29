After setting records at Oregon, this Hawaii player is ready for her pro soccer debut

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a soccer player at the University of Oregon, Hawaii’s Chardonnay Curran set records.

She played in more matches than any Duck, started more games, and was drafted by the pros higher than any UO soccer player ever.

“I remember running back and forth in our living room, and I was like, ‘Kansas City selected me!’ And I started crying a bit,” she said.

The Kansas City Current selected her in the second round of the National Women’s Soccer League draft. Her game is the product of hard work.

“It’s kinda funny. I played multiple sports and soccer was the sport I wasn’t really good at,” she said.

That gnawing feeling of not being good enough motivated her from her first time on a soccer pitch when she was 9 through a standout stint at Campbell High School and into college.

“There was really just something in me that just wouldn’t let me stop,” she said.

Her family has learned to never doubt her desire when she sets her mind on something.

“She told me from the get-go that, ‘I’m going to the University of Oregon, Watch me!’ And she did it,” said her mother, Marie.

Curran just finished her career at Oregon after a fifth-season of eligibility because of COVID. She could have opted for the draft last year, but came back to play one more collegiate season.

Her Duck teammates are some of her biggest cheerleaders. They believed she had the skills to play professionally, and the draft proved it.

“My phone was blowing up for four days. Even to this day people are still messaging me. They were just very supportive and very loving. I appreciate them,” she said.

Curran leaves for her first pro training camp in February.

“I know Kansas City is looking for people to score some goals. That’s definitely one of my priorities,” she said.

“We hope to get to go to watch her play live, but probably just on TV for now until we figure it all out,” Marie Curran said.

Chardonnay Curran hopes to one day play for the U.S. Women’s National Team, and she wants to help grow the sport and inspire young girls to never give up on their dreams.

“Believe in yourself and follow your dreams. It’s as simple as that,” she said.

