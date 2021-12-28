Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Teacher makes full-court basketball shot at recess

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:17 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington, D.C. teacher went viral after she sank a full-court basketball shot and made it look easy.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class at Holy Trinity School a hot chocolate party if she made the shot.

When it went in, the kids went crazy, and so did people around the world. Fitzpatrick said she’s heard from people in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

She’s been playing basketball most of her life, including in college.

Fitzpatrick said she can’t wait to hear other bet ideas from her students when they return from break.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed...
Some Hawaii experts call for new restrictions as COVID cases soar
The number of COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii has tripled over the past two weeks ― at a time...
COVID hospitalizations triple as facilities grapple with staffing shortages
File photo of COVID testing
Surge in COVID cases continues with 1,384 new infections reported
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
‘A ticking time bomb’: Hearings officer says order to drain Red Hill fuel tanks should stand

Latest News

A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas
Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class a hot chocolate party...
Teacher talks about her amazing basketball shot
Chad Isaak, 47, was sentenced to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions.
North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison
A Washington, D.C., teacher gains notice after she sinks a half-court basketball shot at recess.
Teacher sinks full-court shot