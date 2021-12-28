Tributes
UH’s All-Mountain West linebacker Darius Muasau enters the transfer portal

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:29 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii linebacker and All-Mountain West first teamer Darius Muasau announced on Tuesday his plans to leave the program and enter the transfer portal.

Muasau took to social media to say his final aloha to the Rainbow Warrior faithful.

The former Mililani Trojan was a standout on defense for the ‘Bows in his three seasons in the Green and Black, racking up back-to-back seasons with more than a 100 tackles in 2020 and 2021.

Earning Muasau first team All-Mountain West honors in both of those seasons.

Muasau joins a growing list of notable starters leaving the program after 2021 including offensive starters Chevan Cordeiro, Dae Dae Hunter, Nick Mardner and defensive standout Cameron Lockridge.

