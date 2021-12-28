Tributes
Navy says it’s making progress in huge effort to flush fuel from water system

Flushing is finished at both Pearl City Peninsula and Aliamanu Military Reservation.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:59 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy hopes to move to the next phase of its water flushing efforts in a few days.

In their daily update at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, officials said Monday that “significant progress” has been made in cleaning fuel from the system.

The next part of the process is filtering the water at individual homes, which can begin once lab results show the feeder system has been cleared of contamination.

Officials are hoping to start Wednesday with the 650 homes in the Pearl City Peninsula area ― as long as they get state Health Department and Environmental Protection Agency approval.

“Our intent is that as soon as those test results have come in, and the inter-agency partners have gotten together, and they’ve had time to review those and approve them and say that ‘yes the distribution system is clean and you can move forward with home flushing,’ another notification will be sent out to residents,” said Lt. Cmdr. Alex McCorkindale of the Interagency Drinking Water System Team.

The process is expected to take two hours per home and officials are requesting residents are present, sinks and bathtubs are empty, and access to the water heater is allowed.

The Navy will be providing updates throughout the week on the JBPHH Facebook page.

