In memoriam: Remembering the pioneers, legends and leaders Hawaii lost in 2021

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several notable names in Hawaii’s sports, broadcasting and cultural communities were lost in 2021, sending waves of heartbreak throughout the islands.

The death of former University of Hawaii star quarterback Colt Brennan shocked teammates, coaches and fans in the world of collegiate football.

He died in May at a California hospital following a drug overdose.

Brennan was hailed as one of the most successful quarterbacks in UH Rainbow Warrior history, leading the team to victory in the 2006 Hawaii Bowl. He was named the WAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2007 after an undefeated season for the team.

Brennan was 37 years old.

In January, Hawaii Island lost one of their own, former Mayor William “Billy” Punapaiaala Kenoi, known for his laid back sense of humor and never-ending aloha spirit.

Kenoi, just 52 at the time of his death, put up a hard-fought battle with cancer for at least three years.

He was first elected to serve on the Hawaii County Council in 2008 when he was 39, making him the youngest person ever to serve in the position. Kenoi would go on to lead Hawaii County through two terms as mayor.

But his political career would later be nicked by a theft investigation tied to the use of his government credit card. He later apologized for his actions as he was acquitted in the felony theft trial.

This year, Hawaii News Now is also honoring the lives of two children senselessly lost in gruesome murders.

The tragic stories of Kytana Ancog and Ariel Kalua gripped the community, prompting weeks-long searches after their disappearances. Ancog was just 18 months old when she was last seen alive on Jan. 31. Kalua was 6 years old. Their remains have never been found.

Cultural leaders lost

Native Hawaiian scholar and activist Haunani-Kay Trask, Kumu Hula Nathan Kalama, and the unsung language preservationist Patience Namaka Wigging Bacon were some of the great contributors to Hawaiian culture as we know it today. Their deaths in 2021 left a huge void in the community, but their work will live on through generations to come.

Trask died in early July at the age of 71. Her activism and scholarly work helped shape the contemporary field of Hawaiian studies at UH Manoa. Throughout her academic career, she earned accolades and amassed a loyal following of students and young activists.

During a previous speech protesting the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom, her impassioned rally cry echoed throughout the hearts of Native Hawaiians, “We are not American! We will die as Hawaiians! We will never be Americans!”

Trask was remembered by colleagues and community members and a mana wahine.

Aloha, longtime Hawaii broadcasters

There were at least four respected Hawaii journalists who died in the last year.

One of them being former KGMB 9 News anchor and war veteran Bob Jones. He recently passed away at his Diamond Head area home in November at the age of 85.

He started his career in news in local newspapers before moving to Hawaii for a job at the Honolulu Advertiser in 1963. Shortly after, KGMB TV’s owner Cec Heftel tapped him to join the broadcast team and he went on for a long career reporting and on the anchor desk.

Other journalists and broadcasters who died this year include longtime sportscaster and anchor Robert Kekaula, AP Political Reporter Bruce Dunford, and radio hosts Neal Conan and Harry B. Soria Jr.

