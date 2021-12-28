Tributes
LIVE: Board of Water Supply holds news conference to discuss tainted water crisis

Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work to mitigate the problem is ongoing.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:21 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is holding a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the latest on the contaminated water crisis.

The agency’s comments come a day after a state hearings officer recommended the governor’s order that the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks be drained should be upheld.

The state Health Department said the Navy has until Wednesday to file objections, which would be reviewed by a deputy director ― who will make a final decision.

The Navy, however, is likely to pursue its challenge to the order in the courts.

In his recommendation, hearings officer David Day wrote the Red Hill facility “poses an imminent threat to human health and safety or the environment,”

The officer also said the Navy is “not reliable” when it comes to monitoring whether leaks are occurring and determining how much fuel has been released when leaks happen.

“The weight of the evidence establishes that the Red Hill facility ... is a metaphorical ticking time bomb located 100 feet above the most important aquifer on Hawaii’s most populous island,” Day wrote, adding that the facility “inevitably threatens to do so into the future.”

The governor ordered that the World War II-era tanks be emptied after fuel contaminated the Navy’s own drinking water system, which serves 93,000 military and civilian residents.

The crisis has also threatened the public water system.

The Red Hill fuel tanks sit just 100 feet above the groundwater aquifer that serves as the principal source of drinking water for Oahu. The Board of Water Supply has stopped using some wells for fear of fuel contamination in the Navy system migrating to its own.

The Health Department says the Navy’s own estimates are that chronic leaks from the Red Hill fuel tanks probably total over 5,000 gallons of fuel per year. In the hearing, state health experts testified some of the corroding 80-year-old tanks have not been inspected in 20 to 40 years.

This story will be updated.

