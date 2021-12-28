Health care group: It’s time to bring back some restrictions, rein in ‘high-risk activities’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a surge in COVID cases locally and nationally, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are most likely coming to Hawaii’s Safe Travels program.

Green says that soon two inoculations probably won’t be enough to be considered fully vaccinated and that a booster shot will be necessary.

He said lawmakers are discussing the details of the changes.

“That would mean you could get a test within 72 hours of travel or show that you’ve been fully vaccinated and boosted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel is calling on state leader to reinstate other restrictions.

“We are concerned about large events. We are concerned about the nightclubs,” he said.

“We don’t want to shut down the economy, but we know there are some high-risk activities that are going on right now during this surge absolutely. And we believe they should be curtailed.”

