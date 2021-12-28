Hawaii sees 824 new COVID-19 cases, no additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 824 new COVID-19 cases and no additional fatalities.

The latest number of cases brings the statewide total to 104,597. Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 14,514 cases detected.

Meanwhile, the state reported no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus stands at 1,082.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

613 were on Oahu

107 on Maui

50 on Hawaii Island

17 on Kauai

25 on Molokai

There were also 12 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.5% have received at least one dose.

