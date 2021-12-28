Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii could see more extreme weather if climate change worsens, UH scientists predict

By Samie Solina
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:27 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rising tides, more frequent fires, and extreme rainfall. Those are some of the predictions University of Hawaii scientists have as climate change worsens.

University of Hawaii researchers ran through a number of different scenarios over 250 years.

They found that even little changes to how much greenhouse gases we put out could have a big effect.

A major report from the United Nation’s climate change panel published in August showed already irreversible effects on our planet from human activity, and without dramatic change, we are bound for only more catastrophic weather events.

This local research echoes that.

Scientists with the UH School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology have similar findings.

They say that extreme rainfall events over the 21st century are expected to become commonplace in many regions.

They also see impacts on temperature, fires and phytoplankton conditions.

Researchers will also look specifically at local scenarios and how climate change will affect our oceans here in Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed...
Some Hawaii experts call for new restrictions as COVID cases soar
The number of COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii has tripled over the past two weeks ― at a time...
COVID hospitalizations triple as facilities grapple with staffing shortages
File photo of COVID testing
Surge in COVID cases continues with 1,384 new infections reported
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
‘A ticking time bomb’: Hearings officer says order to drain Red Hill fuel tanks should stand

Latest News

File photo of COVID-19 testing.
Hawaii sees 824 new COVID-19 cases, no additional fatalities
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hawaii could face more extreme weather if climate change worsens, UH scientists predict
The number of COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii has tripled over the past two weeks ― at a time...
COVID hospitalizations triple as facilities grapple with staffing shortages
FILE - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019,...
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg buys more land on Kauai, including deadly dam site