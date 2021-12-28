Forecast: A wetter pattern possible as the last days of 2021 approach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More rain could be coming our way for the last days of 2021 - especially Thursday night into New Year’s Eve. Until then, expect locally breezy trade winds will continue as the islands are wedged between weather systems well to our west, and well to our east. The local airmass should stabilize through midweek, for a bit of a decrease in shower coverage. Wetter weather is expected for the latter half of the week into the holiday weekend, as a surface trough is drawn northward across the islands. This will bring an increase in moisture and lighter winds turning southerly by Friday.

Let’s talk surf: A north-northwest swell is expected to arrive bringing surf near advisory levels for Kauai north and west facing shores through Tuesday morning. An easterly component of the current swell, combined with fresh to locally strong trade winds are producing choppy surf near advisory levels along east facing shores. The new north- northwest swell is expected to decline Tuesday night, with only small long period swells expected Wednesday and Thursday nights. Trade wind swell will subside during the second half of the week.

