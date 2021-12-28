Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds persist, more rain due before the weekend

Forecast: Breezy winds persist, more rain due before the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds persist, more rain due before the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:22 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through Thursday, delivering showery low clouds to windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spreading to leeward communities as well. High clouds will continue to stream overhead during the next several days as well, bringing considerable cloudiness at times. Unsettled and wet weather is expected Thursday night through New Years Day, with southeasterly winds bringing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall to the islands.

The new NW swell will hold firm today. Surf is expected to peak just below advisory levels for north and west facing shores of Kauai with this swell. The current east-northeast swell, combined with the strong east trades, will maintain rough and choppy surf along east facing shores, but is expected to remain just below advisory levels. A couple other northwest swells are expected to arrive Wednesday night and also Thursday night, but heights with these swells are currently expected to be about half of the swell expected tonight.

