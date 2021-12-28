Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Commissioner defends redrawn voter maps, saying changes reflect new demographics

Amid growing complaints about how Hawaii’s election districts are being redrawn, a...
Amid growing complaints about how Hawaii’s election districts are being redrawn, a reapportionment commissioner is defending the plan.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:33 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid growing complaints about how Hawaii’s election districts are being redrawn, a reapportionment commissioner is defending the plan.

Critics of the proposed voter maps by the reapportionment commission rallied last week to get attention and now have former Gov. Neil Abercrombie on their side.

One group is concerned about Kalihi being split down Likelike Highway.

“You just can’t do that. We are a blue collar working district. They just can’t cut us in half,” said state Rep. John Mizuno, who represents Kalihi and Kalihi Valley.

Also as part of the plan, Hawaii Kai could end up in the Waimanalo-Kailua voting districts.

“Their plan failed at that and I think the most spectacular fail is on the Windward and East Honolulu districts,” said Bill Hicks, Kailua Neighborhood Board chair.

Every 10 years, election maps are redrawn to accommodate for changing census data and every state lawmaker must run for reelection.

“This whole thing needs to be rejected on its face and started over again,” said Abercrombie.

But reapportionment commissioner Dylan Nonaka is defending the plan.

He said the concerns in Kalihi and other areas have been fixed, but acknowledges the geographic separation in East Honolulu remains because much of Oahu’s population over the past 10 years has moved west.

“The east side of Oahu lost a House district and it shifted out to the west side because there were districts out there with 10,000-plus more people than there should be and so it’s an adjustment that has to happen every 10 years,” said Nonaka.

The commission expects to make a final decision on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed...
Some Hawaii experts call for new restrictions as COVID cases soar
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports record 2,205 new infections as COVID surge continues
U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele
Kahele tests positive for COVID, says he’s experiencing mild symptoms
File photo of COVID testing
Surge in COVID cases continues with 1,384 new infections reported
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
‘A ticking time bomb’: Hearings officer says order to drain Red Hill fuel tanks should stand
Due to the increased demand for booster shots, the Queen's Medical Center today announced...
As new infections soar, Hawaii sees growing demand for booster shots
Amid a surge in COVID cases locally and nationally, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are most...
Health care group: It’s time to bring back some restrictions, rein in ‘high-risk activities’
The number of COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii has tripled over the past two weeks ― at a time...
COVID hospitalizations triple as facilities grapple with staffing shortages