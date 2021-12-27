Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Richard Marcinko, first commanding officer of SEAL Team 6, dies at 81

Richard Marcinko, the first head of the elite SEAL Team 6, has died.
Richard Marcinko, the first head of the elite SEAL Team 6, has died.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Combat legend Richard Marcinko, the man who created Navy SEAL Team 6, died on Saturday. He was 81 years old.

His son Matthew Marcinko and the National Navy SEAL Museum announced the news.

SEAL Team 6 is considered by many to be the U.S. military’s most elite covert special operations unit.

The unit is perhaps best known for carrying out the operation that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011.

Marcinko, a Vietnam War combat veteran, formed SEAL Team 6 in 1980 after the failed hostage rescue attempt in Iran. He was the unit’s first commanding officer.

He retired in 1989 and pursued a career as an author, public speaker and consultant.

According to The New York Times, Matthew Marcinko said his father’s cause of death was believed to be a heart attack.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports record 2,205 new infections as COVID surge continues
The record number of new COVID cases has prompted some medical experts to call for new...
Some Hawaii experts call for new restrictions as COVID cases soar
U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele
Kahele tests positive for COVID, says he’s experiencing mild symptoms
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
Deputy Assistant Navy Secretary James Balocki drew heat for saying the tainted water issue at...
Navy apologizes after official says Red Hill contamination isn’t a crisis

Latest News

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Travelers queue up at the United American Airlines check-in kiosks in the terminal of Denver...
Omicron, storms disrupt air travel for 4th consecutive day
The record number of new COVID cases has prompted some medical experts to call for new...
Some Hawaii experts call for new restrictions as COVID cases soar
Hawaii hospitals are at or near capacity.
Hawaii hospitals brace for more COVID patients as infections soar