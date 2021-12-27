Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Potential for wet weather to end the year

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Locally breezy trade winds and thickening high clouds will start the final work week of 2021, with low clouds bringing showers to windward areas, with the winds pushing some of those showers leeward. A kona low is lurking to the northwest and will play a role in our weather for the coming week, and could bring more widespread rain into the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The low is forecast to move south through midweek and weaken, with its associated heavy rain remaining to the southwest of the state. It’s then expected to move toward the north and northeast during the second half of the week. If it does, associated low-level moisture could move over the islands, bringing the potential for widespread heavy rain starting as early as Thursday into Saturday. Stay tuned.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

On the ocean, a small craft advisory is up for most Hawaiian coastal waters due to strong winds and high seas. In surf, a series of west-northwest swells is expected this week, with the largest one peaking Monday into Monday night. Rough surf along east-facing shores may approach advisory levels later in the week due to stronger trade winds. For south shores on Oahu, it’s time for the monthly box jellyfish influx, so look for warning signs and check with lifeguards before going in the water.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scattered showers will start the work week, but showers are looking more likely toward the New...
Potential wet weather for the New Year's holiday weekend

Most Read

COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii surpasses 100,000 COVID cases with 1,591 new infections; 4 additional fatalities
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports record 2,205 new infections as COVID surge continues
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks tested negative for the virus, but seven staffers who...
White House staffers who visited Hawaii test positive for COVID-19
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
COVID-19 lab testing
In record case count, Hawaii reports 1,828 new COVID infections; 1 additional fatality

Latest News

Scattered showers will start the work week, but showers are looking more likely toward the New...
Potential wet weather for the New Year's holiday weekend
More clouds and showers are expected by late Sunday, with wetter conditions for most of the week.
More clouds and showers in the forecast
More clouds and showers are expected by late Sunday, with wetter conditions for most of the week.
More clouds, showers may dominate the coming week
Radar shows some isolated showers around Hawaii on Saturday morning.
A few windward showers, slightly easing trades for Christmas Day