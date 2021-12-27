Potential for wet weather to end the year

Locally breezy trade winds and thickening high clouds will start the final work week of 2021, with low clouds bringing showers to windward areas, with the winds pushing some of those showers leeward. A kona low is lurking to the northwest and will play a role in our weather for the coming week, and could bring more widespread rain into the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The low is forecast to move south through midweek and weaken, with its associated heavy rain remaining to the southwest of the state. It’s then expected to move toward the north and northeast during the second half of the week. If it does, associated low-level moisture could move over the islands, bringing the potential for widespread heavy rain starting as early as Thursday into Saturday. Stay tuned.

On the ocean, a small craft advisory is up for most Hawaiian coastal waters due to strong winds and high seas. In surf, a series of west-northwest swells is expected this week, with the largest one peaking Monday into Monday night. Rough surf along east-facing shores may approach advisory levels later in the week due to stronger trade winds. For south shores on Oahu, it’s time for the monthly box jellyfish influx, so look for warning signs and check with lifeguards before going in the water.

