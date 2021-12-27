Kahele tests positive for COVID, says he’s experiencing mild symptoms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kahele, D-Hawaii, tweeted the diagnosis Sunday morning.

Kahele’s infection is considered a breakthrough case as he is fully vaccinated and also received a booster.

I am vaxxd, boosted & regularly test, yet unfortunately after 2 Rapid & 1 PCR, all tests show I am + with a breakthrough case.



I have mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaxxd & boosted.



Stay safe everyone. https://t.co/qXdS2eiiZI — Congressman Kaiali‘i Kahele (@RepKahele) December 26, 2021

Kahele says he’s only experiencing mild symptoms.

He also says it’s unclear where he caught the virus. However, he was on a tour of the Red Hill underground fuel facility with seven deputy defense secretary staffers who also tested positive.

