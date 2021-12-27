Tributes
Kahele tests positive for COVID, says he’s experiencing mild symptoms

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele
U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele(US House Armed Services Committee)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kahele, D-Hawaii, tweeted the diagnosis Sunday morning.

Kahele’s infection is considered a breakthrough case as he is fully vaccinated and also received a booster.

Kahele says he’s only experiencing mild symptoms.

He also says it’s unclear where he caught the virus. However, he was on a tour of the Red Hill underground fuel facility with seven deputy defense secretary staffers who also tested positive.

