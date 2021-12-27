Tributes
Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth tests positive for COVID, is experiencing mild symptoms

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth tested positive for COVID over the Christmas weekend, his office announced Monday morning.

He got tested after an immediate household member confirmed an infection. His office said Roth is experiencing mild symptoms.

Roth is fully vaccinated and got his booster shot earlier this month. His household is also fully vaccinated.

Roth was scheduled to be on vacation this weekend and will remain at home to quarantine.

Roth’s positive diagnosis comes on the heels of U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele confirming a COVID diagnosis over the weekend and as Hawaii experiences an ongoing surge in new infections.

“With the rise in cases happening across our state and on our island, we all need to do what we can to ensure that we can protect ourselves and those around us,” said Roth, in a news release.

“Getting vaccinated and, most importantly, getting boosted can minimize the chance of severe illness and keep us out of the hospitals. I’m only experiencing minor symptoms because of the vaccines, and I would like to encourage all of you who haven’t gotten yours yet to please go ahead and do so.”

This story will be updated.

