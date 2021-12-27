Hawaii hospitals brace for more COVID patients as infections soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific Health is preparing for a rise in hospitalizations as COVID cases continue to surge.

At the same time, they’re also seeing an increase in workers being out because of illness or exposure.

“Because staff also lives life outside the hospital, they can be at risk of being infected,” said Dr. Shilpa Patel, the associate chief quality officer.

“We are encouraging any staff who have any symptoms whatsoever to not come to work. In the hospital, we’re vigilant about wearing our PPE, but also outside the hospital.”

Shilpa said the hospital is prepared for a rise in hospitalizations, with blueprints in place from previous surges.

They are urging everyone to get vaccinated and to get the booster, and have seen an increase in people coming in for their shots.

Pediatricians are emphasizing shots for children as well, who have a low vaccination rate. Only about 30% of those between the ages of 5 to 11 have initiated their shots.

“We really wanted to protect the younger children in school,” said Dr. Natascha Ching, Kapiolani pediatric infectious diseases specialist.

“And while their disease may be mild, they can have rare complications.”

Health experts said that they’re very worried about New Year’s Eve gatherings because people could have been exposed during Christmas get-togethers.

