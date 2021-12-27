Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii continues to see surge in COVID cases with 1,384 new infections reported

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii continues to see a large number of new COVID-19 infections as the state Department of Health reported 1,384 new cases on Monday.

It comes a day after the state had seen a record 2,205 new COVID infections on Sunday.

The latest number of cases brings the statewide total to 103,773. Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 13,966 cases detected.

Meanwhile, the state reported no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus stands at 1,082.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 1,161 were on Oahu
  • 71 on Maui
  • 103 on Hawaii Island
  • 23 on Kauai
  • 2 on Molokai

There were also 24 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 73.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports record 2,205 new infections as COVID surge continues
The record number of new COVID cases has prompted some medical experts to call for new...
Amid skyrocketing COVID case counts, new debate on restrictions emerges
U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele
Kahele tests positive for COVID, says he’s experiencing mild symptoms
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
COVID variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

Latest News

Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
Decision on future of Red Hill fuel tanks could be announced as early as this week
As COVID cases surge statewide, hospitals are once again are changing their policies to prevent...
As COVID cases surge statewide, Hawaii hospitals once again change visitor policies
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Dec. 27, 2021)
The record number of new COVID cases has prompted some medical experts to call for new...
Amid skyrocketing COVID case counts, new debate on restrictions emerges