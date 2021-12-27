Hawaii continues to see surge in COVID cases with 1,384 new infections reported

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii continues to see a large number of new COVID-19 infections as the state Department of Health reported 1,384 new cases on Monday.

It comes a day after the state had seen a record 2,205 new COVID infections on Sunday.

The latest number of cases brings the statewide total to 103,773. Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 13,966 cases detected.

Meanwhile, the state reported no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus stands at 1,082.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

1,161 were on Oahu

71 on Maui

103 on Hawaii Island

23 on Kauai

2 on Molokai

There were also 24 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 73.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

