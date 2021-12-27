Tributes
Forecast: Blustery weather continues, rainy weather possible later in the week

By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the middle of the week, delivering showery low clouds to windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spreading to leeward communities.

Thickening high clouds Monday may remain in place for several days, making for fairly cloudy conditions at times.

The potential for rain prone weather increases from Thursday into next weekend, with southeast winds bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain.

A series of west-northwest swells are expected this week, with the largest expected to peak Monday/Monday night.

Surf from this initial pulse may come close to advisory levels along the north- and west-facing shores of Kauai, with lower heights elsewhere due to shadowing.

A north-northeast to northeast swell will maintain moderate surf along the east-facing shores through the middle of the week

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

