Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Fauci: US should consider vaccination mandate for domestic travel

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:13 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the U.S. should “seriously” consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel.

Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the COVID-19 response, said: “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated.”

The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but has not instituted one for domestic travel.

The administration has at times considered a domestic vaccination requirement, or one requiring either vaccination or proof of a negative test, but two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to formally make the recommendation to the president.

The officials noted they have not been eager to mandate vaccination for domestic air travel because they expected it to immediately face legal challenges, mitigating its potential effectiveness as a tool to drive up vaccinations.

Biden’s employer vaccination requirements have been mired in legal wrangling, with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments in early January in cases seeking to overturn them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports record 2,205 new infections as COVID surge continues
The record number of new COVID cases has prompted some medical experts to call for new...
Amid skyrocketing COVID case counts, new debate on restrictions emerges
U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele
Kahele tests positive for COVID, says he’s experiencing mild symptoms
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
COVID variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

Latest News

Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
Decision on future of Red Hill fuel tanks could be announced as early as this week
Lovejoy’s research brought him to the Amazon in the 1960s and he became a passionate advocate...
Thomas Lovejoy, biologist who championed biodiversity, dies
As COVID cases surge statewide, hospitals are once again are changing their policies to prevent...
As COVID cases surge statewide, Hawaii hospitals once again change visitor policies
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine...
US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires