Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Evening tours of Iolani Palace return to mark Queen Kapiolani’s birthday

By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:02 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Evening tours at Iolani Palace have returned (briefly) as part of celebrations of Queen Kapiolani’s 187th birthday.

The evening tours are the only chance for people to visit Iolani Palace at night.

Queen Kapiolani’s birthday is on New Year’s Eve.

And this year, evening tours were offered Sunday and will be available Monday.

Iolani Palace Executive Director Paula Akana said in previous years about 800 people a night would attend.

However, because of capacity limits they had 200 slots per night.

“This is one of the first years the event is free because the Office of Hawaiian Affairs is sponsoring the event, so I think that also added to it,” Akana said. “But we were not expecting it to sell out in 35 minutes.”

“Visitors got to explore the palace, move room to room and hear stories of the Queen’s life and legacy.”

At Iolani Palace, masks are required and visitors must show a vaccination card or a negative test taken within 72 hours.

Akana said they began planning for the evening tours six months ago.

“It was really about three weeks ago that we made the decision, if we have to cancel the last minute, we will, but let’s go ahead and start putting things into place,” Akana said.

“So we contacted all of our docents and guardians, musicians and so forth to start bringing it all together.”

Likeke Miller attended Sunday’s evening tour and said it was beautiful. “I’ve been to the Iolani Palace about 30 to 40 years ago and boy, I wanted to see what they did to it and they did a fantastic job,” Miller said.

Before COVID, visitors during the evening tours wouldn’t have a full walkthrough with a docent. Instead, docents would be stationed in every room.

All evening tours are sold out, but day tours are available Tuesdays to Saturdays.

Tickets are available online.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports record 2,205 new infections as COVID surge continues
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii surpasses 100,000 COVID cases with 1,591 new infections; 4 additional fatalities
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks tested negative for the virus, but seven staffers who...
White House staffers who visited Hawaii test positive for COVID-19
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
COVID-19 lab testing
In record case count, Hawaii reports 1,828 new COVID infections; 1 additional fatality

Latest News

The boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution.
Boil water advisory still in effect for some Upper Kula residents after E. Coli detected
A previous crash left a vehicle mangled on Maui.
Bringing awareness to dangers of drunk driving, Maui families take their message to the streets
Local Connection: Maui Police Department
New York resident dies in apparent drowning in waters off Lahaina
Chelsea Davis, Maui
Families of loved ones lost to drunk driving rally on Maui for the community to drive sober during the holiday season