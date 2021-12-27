Evening tours of Iolani Palace return to mark Queen Kapiolani’s birthday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Evening tours at Iolani Palace have returned (briefly) as part of celebrations of Queen Kapiolani’s 187th birthday.

The evening tours are the only chance for people to visit Iolani Palace at night.

Queen Kapiolani’s birthday is on New Year’s Eve.

And this year, evening tours were offered Sunday and will be available Monday.

Iolani Palace Executive Director Paula Akana said in previous years about 800 people a night would attend.

However, because of capacity limits they had 200 slots per night.

“This is one of the first years the event is free because the Office of Hawaiian Affairs is sponsoring the event, so I think that also added to it,” Akana said. “But we were not expecting it to sell out in 35 minutes.”

“Visitors got to explore the palace, move room to room and hear stories of the Queen’s life and legacy.”

At Iolani Palace, masks are required and visitors must show a vaccination card or a negative test taken within 72 hours.

Akana said they began planning for the evening tours six months ago.

“It was really about three weeks ago that we made the decision, if we have to cancel the last minute, we will, but let’s go ahead and start putting things into place,” Akana said.

“So we contacted all of our docents and guardians, musicians and so forth to start bringing it all together.”

Likeke Miller attended Sunday’s evening tour and said it was beautiful. “I’ve been to the Iolani Palace about 30 to 40 years ago and boy, I wanted to see what they did to it and they did a fantastic job,” Miller said.

Before COVID, visitors during the evening tours wouldn’t have a full walkthrough with a docent. Instead, docents would be stationed in every room.

All evening tours are sold out, but day tours are available Tuesdays to Saturdays.

Tickets are available online.

