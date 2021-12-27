Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Decision on future of Red Hill fuel tanks could be announced as early as this week

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A decision on the future of the Red Hill fuel tanks could be announced as early as this week.

A hearing on the state’s emergency order to the Navy to cease operations at the underground storage facility and drain the fuel wrapped up last week.

The Navy says it’s sorry for the November leak that contaminated drinking water which services 93,000 military and civilian residents along its waterline, but it refuses to drain the fuel.

The Department of Health says the Navy’s own estimates are that chronic leaks from the Red Hill fuel tanks are probably over 5,000 gallons of fuel per year and state health experts testified some of the corroding 80-year-old tanks have not been inspected in 20 to 40 years.

Meanwhile, the Navy is also apologizing for downplaying the seriousness of the contaminated water crisis.

Two Red Hill spills could be linked with one much larger than reported

Deputy Assistant Navy Secretary James Balocki drew heat for saying the tainted water issue at Red Hill was not a crisis.

“I would describe a crisis as a compelling threat to human life,” Balocki said.

“I’ve been in combat so I know what crisis looks like. (The contaminated water is ...) an urgent and compelling situation. Not a crisis.”

The hearings officer overseeing the case is expected to issue a judgment to the deputy director of health soon. That will determine if the Health Department can move forward with its emergency order.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports record 2,205 new infections as COVID surge continues
The record number of new COVID cases has prompted some medical experts to call for new...
Amid skyrocketing COVID case counts, new debate on restrictions emerges
U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele
Kahele tests positive for COVID, says he’s experiencing mild symptoms
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
COVID variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

Latest News

File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii continues to see surge in COVID cases with 1,384 new infections reported
As COVID cases surge statewide, hospitals are once again are changing their policies to prevent...
As COVID cases surge statewide, Hawaii hospitals once again change visitor policies
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Dec. 27, 2021)
The record number of new COVID cases has prompted some medical experts to call for new...
Amid skyrocketing COVID case counts, new debate on restrictions emerges