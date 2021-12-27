Decision on future of Red Hill fuel tanks could be announced as early as this week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A decision on the future of the Red Hill fuel tanks could be announced as early as this week.

A hearing on the state’s emergency order to the Navy to cease operations at the underground storage facility and drain the fuel wrapped up last week.

The Navy says it’s sorry for the November leak that contaminated drinking water which services 93,000 military and civilian residents along its waterline, but it refuses to drain the fuel.

The Department of Health says the Navy’s own estimates are that chronic leaks from the Red Hill fuel tanks are probably over 5,000 gallons of fuel per year and state health experts testified some of the corroding 80-year-old tanks have not been inspected in 20 to 40 years.

Meanwhile, the Navy is also apologizing for downplaying the seriousness of the contaminated water crisis.

Deputy Assistant Navy Secretary James Balocki drew heat for saying the tainted water issue at Red Hill was not a crisis.

“I would describe a crisis as a compelling threat to human life,” Balocki said.

“I’ve been in combat so I know what crisis looks like. (The contaminated water is ...) an urgent and compelling situation. Not a crisis.”

The hearings officer overseeing the case is expected to issue a judgment to the deputy director of health soon. That will determine if the Health Department can move forward with its emergency order.

