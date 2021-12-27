As COVID cases surge statewide, Hawaii hospitals once again change visitor policies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As COVID cases surge statewide, hospitals are once again are changing their policies to prevent the spread of the virus.

As of Saturday, the Queen’s Medical Center is closed to visitors.

Exceptions will be made for obstetrics and pediatrics and end-of-life care.

Certain patients with clinic appointments may be allowed to bring a caregiver, and emergency patients can have one visitor to assist in the early period of care but will be asked to wait outside once the early period is over.

The Queen’s Health Systems hospitals on Molokai and North Hawaii will continue with their one-visitor-per-patient policies.

Kaiser Permanente is also adjusting its visitor policy at its Moanalua Medical Center. Only one fully vaccinated visitor at a time will be allowed per patient.

Visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination.

Visitors with symptoms of infectious illness or in quarantine for COVID exposure will not be allowed to visit.

Pediatrics, NICU and labor and deliver departments will still accommodate two visitors.

