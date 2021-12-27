After being surrendered to the state, Petunia the hedgehog finds a home at the zoo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo is now home to a new female African pygmy hedgehog named Petunia.

Petunia, surrendered to the state’s amnesty program, will be in the Keiki Zoo.

African pygmy hedgehogs are illegal to own as pets in Hawaii as they could threaten native species. They’re omnivores and eat fruits, insects and vegetables along with snakes, scorpions and toads.

They weigh 1 to 2 pounds and have become very popular as pets on the mainland.

They’re about the size of a guinea pig and their bodies are covered with approximately 6,000 short quills that will point out when the animal is threatened.

